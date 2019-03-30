Popular Tags
Privacy Policy Terms of Use Contact Us
News
Car Reviews
Features
Buyer's Guide
Acura
Alfa Romeo
Apollo Automobil
Aston Martin
Audi
Bentley
BMW
Bugatti
Buick
Cadillac
Caterham
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Dodge
Ferrari
Fiat
Ford
Genesis
GMC
Hennessey
Honda
Hyundai
INFINITI
Jaguar
Jeep
Kia
Koenigsegg
Lamborghini
Land Rover
Lexus
Lincoln
Lotus
Maserati
Mazda
McLaren
Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-Benz
MINI
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Pagani
Polestar
Porsche
Ram
Rimac
Rolls-Royce
smart
Spyker
Subaru
Tesla
Toyota
Volkswagen
Volvo

Kia Reveals Masterpiece And Signature Concepts In Seoul

by Noah Joseph Concept

Show cars envision anchoring opposite ends of Kia's expanding crossover lineup.

Geneva is over, and New York is just around the corner. But in between, the Seoul Motor Show has opened in the South Korean capital. And Kia, for one, was on hand with not one, but two new crossover concepts, both unveiled to the world for the first time.

The larger of them is called the Masterpiece. It's a full-size SUV that, to our eyes, looks an awful lot like a reskinned version of the Telluride that Kia just rolled out primarily for the North American market. But its badges tell a slightly different story.

Alongside the Masterpiece nameplate, the concept also bears the handle Mohave – which may not be familiar to American readers, but in other markets, denotes a mid-size crossover that was briefly sold in the US as the Borrego. That, in turn, was replaced in Kia's North American lineup by the Sorento, which was just updated with a facelift last year. Between that and the Telluride, then, we wouldn't expect to see the Mohave Masterpiece (pictured in black) arrive on these shores. So our attention shifts instead to the Signature concept (shown in orange).

You Might Also Like
9 Seriously Expensive & Exclusive SUVs
9 Seriously Expensive & Exclusive SUVs
15 Expensive 90s Cars You Can Pick Up For Cheap in 2019
15 Expensive 90s Cars You Can Pick Up For Cheap in 2019

Billed as a small SUV for global markets, the Signature follows the SP Concept that Kia revealed in India last year (and bears those same two letters as well). Its compact form wears a new take on the brand's signature "tiger-nose” grille, melding cleanly into the narrow headlights in a very different approach from either Kia's current production models or other concepts like the Imagine unveiled in Geneva just weeks ago (and which was also shown alongside the Signature and Masterpiece concepts in Seoul). The back-end styling reminds us of a Ford, while the black roof contrasts nicely with the bright bodywork.

Whether the Signature stands any better a chance of making its way to US showrooms, we couldn't say. "Global" could include North America or mean everywhere else. But between the Soul, Niro, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride, Kia's crossover lineup is getting pretty full.

For what it's worth, though, sister-brand Hyundai is set to reveal a new small crossover of its own, called the Venue, in New York next month. And if Kia ends up launching its own version of the same, it could end up looking a lot like the Signature concept shown in Seoul.

Gallery

11
PHOTOS
Tags: #Concept #SUV
Now Buzzing
Volkswagen Amarok Coming To America Thanks To Ford
Truck
Volkswagen Amarok Coming To America Thanks To Ford
Look! Samsung Has Built A Car
Concept
Look! Samsung Has Built A Car
2020 Jeep Gladiator First Drive Review: Are You Not Entertained?
First Drive
2020 Jeep Gladiator First Drive Review: Are You Not Entertained?
Blow Some Time Playing The 'Alfa Romeo Experience'
Video
Blow Some Time Playing The 'Alfa Romeo Experience'
Limousines To Give You A Ride When You're Rich
Car Culture
Limousines To Give You A Ride When You're Rich
Nissan Will Now Sell You A Brand-New Skyline GT-R Engine
Engine
Nissan Will Now Sell You A Brand-New Skyline GT-R Engine

What's Hot

Cars With The Craziest Engine Swaps
Cars With The Craziest Engine Swaps
New Cars That Will Make You Look Like A Millionaire
New Cars That Will Make You Look Like A Millionaire
The Worst Cars Of The 2000s
The Worst Cars Of The 2000s
Best Models For Getting Into Muscle Cars
Best Models For Getting Into Muscle Cars
Top Sleeper Cars For 2019
Top Sleeper Cars For 2019
One-Off Ferraris You Can Only Dream About
One-Off Ferraris You Can Only Dream About
10 Most Stolen Used Cars In America
10 Most Stolen Used Cars In America
The Ugliest Lamborghini Concepts Ever Made
The Ugliest Lamborghini Concepts Ever Made