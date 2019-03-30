Kia Reveals Masterpiece And Signature Concepts In Seoul

Geneva is over, and New York is just around the corner. But in between, the Seoul Motor Show has opened in the South Korean capital. And Kia, for one, was on hand with not one, but two new crossover concepts, both unveiled to the world for the first time.



The larger of them is called the Masterpiece. It's a full-size SUV that, to our eyes, looks an awful lot like a reskinned version of the Telluride that Kia just rolled out primarily for the North American market. But its badges tell a slightly different story.